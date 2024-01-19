Ranbir Kapoor starrer ‘Animal’ to make its OTT debut on this date

In the latest news, Ranbir Kapoor-starrer “Animal” is all set to make its debut on OTT. Buzz has it that the Sandeep Reddy Vanga film will be releasing on Netflix on January 26.

If speculations are to be believed, then the movie will be making its digital debut with an extended cut. This is an exciting piece of news for the fans awaiting the OTT release of “Animal.”

Notably, the theatrical runtime of the film is three hours and 21 minutes long. Now with the extended cut, the duration of the film will increase by eight minutes, i.e., to three hours and 29 minutes.

In a recent interview, Sandeep Reddy Vanga hinted at the extended cut in the OTT version of the film. Rumors have it that the added scene will be of the lead actress Rashmika Mandanna.

Earlier this week, co-producers of the film Cine1 Studios sued T-Series over profit sharing and contractual obligations. Cine1 demanded the OTT release of “Animal” to be shifted to a later date, until its dues were paid in full.

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, “Animal” features a star-studded cast. Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna play the lead characters in the film. Apart from which, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and Tripti Dimri in important roles.

The movie revolves around the complex relationship between a father-son duo. Throughout the run time, the story jumps from one theme to the other, creating intriguing narratives. Despite being wrapped in controversies, the film managed to keep the audience on the edge of their seats till the end.

Further, it also performed well at the box office. As per estimations by industry tracker Sacnilk, “Animal” minted over Rs 550 crore at the domestic box office. Moreover, it also managed to make about Rs 900 crore worldwide.