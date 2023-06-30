Ram Charan, Upasana reveals their daughter’s name

New parents Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela, who were blessed with a baby girl recently, revealed their daughter’s name. Ram and Upasana named their daughter in a traditional ceremony at Upasana’s mother’s house. A glimpse of the same was also shared by Ram on his social media account.

Upasana shared a few pictures on Instagram from the naming ceremony. Without revealing the face of the little one, she wrote, “KLIN KAARA KONIDELA Taken from the Lalitha Sahasranamam, the name signifies a transformative, purifying energy that brings about a spiritual awakening. A big big hug to our daughters grandparents.”

Megastar Chiranjeevi also shared the pictures and revealed the name of his granddaughter. He captioned his post with, “And the baby’s name is Klin Kaara Konidela…. Taken from the Lalitha Sahasranama Namam..‘Klin Kaara’ .. signifies a transformative, purifying energy that brings about a spiritual awakening! All of us are sure the little one, the Little Princess will imbibe these qualities into her personality .. as she grows up..Enchanted ! 😍

After they revealed the name of their daughter, fans started extending wishes to the new parents. One user wrote, “Their happiness is priceless.” Another wrote, “So beautiful name.” A third user linked the baby’s name to Ram Charan’s superhit film and commented, “It’s like RRR.”