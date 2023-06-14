Entertainment

Ram Charan, Upasana celebrate 11th wedding anniversary, Chiranjeevi blesses them

Actor Ram Charan is celebrating 11 years of marital bliss with his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela on Wednesday

Ram charan and wife upasana
Image Credit: IANS

Actor Ram Charan, who swayed the audience with his work in Oscar-winning ‘RRR’, is celebrating 11 years of marital bliss with his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela on Wednesday.

The two got hitched on June 14, 2012 in a big fat wedding. The ceremony was attended by the hot shots of the film industry. And now, the two are set to embrace parenthood as they’re about to welcome their baby.

On the occasion of their 11th anniversary, Ram’s father and Telugu megastar, Chiranjeevi Konidela took to Twitter to extend his best wishes for the couple as he showered his blessings on them.

The megastar tweeted: “Hi Charan and Upsy! On this special day, we wish you both a happy wedding anniversary. You both have made us proud and happy beyond measure. As you step into the journey of parenthood, we wish you all the best. May your love for your child be a story that others will love to attest. Love and blessings, Mom and Appa.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ram will soon be seen in the tentatively titled ‘RC 15’.

