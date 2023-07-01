Raghav, Parineeti offers prayers at Golden temple amid wedding perp

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and her fiance, AAP leader Raghav Chadha, who got engaged on May 13, were spotted together at the Amirtsar airport on Friday night. On Saturday, the duo visited the Golden Temple to seek blessings ahead of their wedding.

In the pictures and videos, Parineeti can be seen donning an off-white salwar-kameez with a dupatta draped around her head, whereas Raghav wore a white kurta-pyjama and paired it with a grey jacket. The couple also performed Sewa by washing the dishes in Langar.

Soon after the pictures went viral, the couple also shared pictures from their own Instagram handle. Parineeti shared the photo with the caption, “My visit this time was even more special with him by my side.” Whereas Raghav wrote, “Amidst sacred hymns and serenity, I closed my eyes, bowed my head, and said a little prayer. With Parineetichopra by my side, it was even more special. Blessed to seek blessings at Sachkhand Sri Harmandir Sahib ji in Amritsar today.

Raghav and Parineeti exchange rings in the middle of May at Delhi’s Kapurthala house in the presence of their loved ones. Reportedly, the couple were friends for several years before dating.