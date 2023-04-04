Pushpa 2 shooting stopped! 2023 release cancelled as director ‘unsatisfied’

The most-awaited sequel to the blockbuster film “Pushpa: The Rise,” starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, seems like it will take longer than expected for its release. If reports are to be believed, the shooting for Pushpa 2 has been halted as of now.

According to a report in Bollywood Life, Sukumar, the director of “Pushpa 2,” is reportedly “unsatisfied” with the state of the filming at the moment and is considering starting over by deleting the current footage.

Meanwhile, Siasat.com has claimed that filming for “Pushpa 2” is expected to begin in approximately three months, and as a result, the movie will not be released this year. It is important to note, however, that there has been no official confirmation regarding either the suspension of shooting or the delay in the release of “Pushpa 2.”

Pushpa: The Rule is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The movie will also star Rashmika Mandanna, as she will be reprising her role as Srivalli. Fahadh Faasil, Dhananjay, Sunil Rao Ramesh, and Ajay will also play important roles in the action drama. Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar are producing the film, which is being directed by Sukumar. It is made under the banner of Mythri Movie makers Muttamsetty Media.