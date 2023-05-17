Priyanka Chopra poses with Anne Hathaway, Zendaya at Bulgari event in Venice

Mumbai: Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas was pictured posing with Hollywood stars Anne Hathaway and Zendaya at the Bulgari Mediterranea High Jewellery event in Venice.

Dressed in a floor-sweeping, figure-hugging wine-colored ensemble in the event on Tuesday, Priyanka looked every inch gorgeous.

A video of Priyanka posing with Zendaya and Anne has been doing the rounds on social media. The clip also shows the three stars talking and bursting out in laughter.

In another clip, Priyanka is seen seated next to Zendaya and the two are having a conversation.

On the work front, Priyanka’s web series ‘Citadel’, which also stars Richard Madden, is airing on Prime Videos and her film ‘Love Again’ with Sam Heughan has hit the theatres.

Next, she will be working on Actor-director Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ with actresses Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.