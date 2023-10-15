Parineeti Chopra turns showstopper at Lakme Fashion week, flaunts ‘chooda,’ ‘sindoor’ on ramp

In recent news newlywed Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra graced the ramp as the showstopper for Faabiiana at the Lakme Fashion Week, hosted by the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI). Parineeti looked stunning as she flaunted her ‘chooda’ and ‘sindoor’ while walking down the ramp.
Parineeti Chopra tied the knot to AAP MP Raghav Chadha, in a small and intimate ceremony in Udaipur on September 24. This was the actress’ first appearance at a fashion event ever since her wedding, and she made quite an impression.
During the ramp walk, Parineeti Chopra donned a gorgeous pearl ivory saree, adorned with traditional chooda and sindoor. Chopra presented Faabiiana’s Qurbat collection with the theme ‘Romance of the rose.’ The absolutely gorgeous outfit features intricate Chikankari embroidery, Banarasi fabric. The outfit also had the shine of Akoya and South Sea Pearls, with delicate Mukaish work adding on to the shimmer.
In a press conference at the Lakme Fashion Week, Parineeti expressed her love for sarees, mentioning that she has always been comfortable in wearing them. She also shared how well her ivory saree was draped. She further encouraged all Indian girls to be comfortable in what they wear.
On the work front, Parineeti Chopra was last seen in ‘Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue.’ She featured in the film alongside Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar. The film had a worldwide theatrical release on October 6.