Oscar Awards 2024: John Cena turns up naked on stage to present Best Costume award

WWE superstar John Cena has created a buzz over the internet with his daring stunt recently. He walked up the stage of the 96th Academy Awards all naked. The superstar WWE player was seen presenting the Oscar for the best costume in his nude avatar. It is said that he did such a stunt to stress how important the costume department is.

Following this, the video of the incident is making rolls over the internet. Ahead of the event, John Cena was seen pulling off an act with host Jimmy Kimmel during the Oscars night before presenting the award.

The star player was seen telling Kimmel that he was nervous and could not come out nude in front of the audience. As per the video going viral over the internet, all this began after Kimmel indirectly referred to an incident that happened back in 1974 at the 46th Oscars when a naked man had run across the stage.

The host was heard saying, “Can you imagine if a nude man ran across the stage today?” when a nude Cena showed up from behind the stage.

John Cena came to the fore, hiding his private parts with an envelope and announcing the winner in the Best Costume category.

“Costumes, they are so important,” he said, and as the crowd erupted into thunderous applause, he announced that the winner for the Best Costume Design was Holly Waddington for her work in ‘Poor Things’.

After the event, the Superstar wrestler was later seen covering up in what looked like a curtain-gown. It is worth mentioning here that the Oscars 2024 concluded with Oppenheimer bagging the maximum awards (seven), followed by Poor Things, which won four awards.