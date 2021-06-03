Bhubaneswar: Ahead of the famous Raja festival in Odisha, an unique contest has been launched in which married women can take part. Titled ‘Asa Bhauja Kheliba Raja’, the contest will be held online. As, in the wake of Covid 19 pandemic, restrictions have been put on physical gathering, the contest will be organised online.

To participate in the contest, married women need to send their videos of pre-wedding experience, decorating kids and singing to WhatsApp number 9938915255. Contact this number for any querry,” said chief organizer of the contest Pranay Jethy, the founder of AMA TV.

The videos will be judged by a panel of judges and the award will be provided on zoom meeting.

After the success of Raja special show ‘Rajkumari’ Season 3 last year, AMA TV has launched this contest this year. The judges of this year’s ‘Asa Bhauja Kheliba Raja’ include the winners of the last year’s Raja special contest. The Judges of this year’s competition are Dipti Patnaik, Actress Sweety Patnaik and Anchor Mansi Mishra.