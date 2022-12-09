Nushrratt begins ‘Chhorii 2’ with cuts and bruises

Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha shared a picture from the sets of the film in which she can be seen showing her wounds

Entertainment
By IANS 0

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha, who is currently busy with the shoot of her horror film ‘Chhorii 2’, shared the progress of the shoot and updated her followers about the same through her social media on Thursday.

Taking to the story section of her Instagram, the actress shared a picture from the sets of the film in which she can be seen showing her wounds. She wrote on the picture, “And the cuts and bruises have begun!! #Chhorii2”

Related News

Video of RGV licking, kissing actress Ashu Reddy’s…

Manoj Bajpayee’s mother Geeta Devi passes away at 80

Akshay announces OTT project and to act in film on sex…

Veteran actor Ranjeet is chuffed with son Jeeva’s…

Reacting to it, her director Vishal Furia responded while sharing it on his social media. He wrote, “Wounds of Bravery for this Bigger Adventure. This is why we love you. (heart emojis) #Chhorii2”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nushrratt has an interesting line up of films like ‘Chhorii 2’, ‘Selfiee’ alongside Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi. She also has ‘Akelli’ in the pipeline, in which she again plays a solo lead

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.