Noted Bengali actress Anjana Bhowmik passes away at 79

Kolkata: Noted Bengali actress of yesteryear Anjana Bhowmik (79), who received critics’ accolades for her portrayal of ‘Sujata Mitra’ in the 1968 hit film ‘Chowringhee’, passed away at a hospital in Kolkata on Saturday.

She is survived by her two daughters — Nilanjana Sengupta and Chandana Sharma. Nilanjana is married to popular actor Jisshu Sengupta.

The family members of the actress told media persons that Bhowmik was admitted to a city hospital for some time now owing to age-related ailments.

Many critics feel that despite her acting talent, Bhowmik was unable to reach the height of popularity she deserved because of the presence of other prominent actresses during her time, namely Suchitra Sen, Sabitri Chattopadhyay, and Supriya Devi.

However, in the cinemas where she appeared in lead roles, she won the hearts of the viewers and drew accolades from the critics because of her natural acting talent.

Apart from ‘Chowringhee’, other films with Bhowmik in the lead include ‘Nayika Sangbad’ opposite Uttam Kumar, ‘Thana Theke Ashchi’ and ‘Mahashweta’, among others.

In 2012, she received a lifetime achievement award from the West Bengal government.

Mourning Bhowmik’s demise, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said: “I express my heartiest condolence over the death of acclaimed actress Anjana Bhowmik. Her death is an irreparable loss for the Bengali film industry. I express my sympathy towards her family members and fans.”