Odisha CM Majhi holds review meeting on preparations for Rath Yatra

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi held a review meeting on preparations for World famous Rath Yatra 2024. The newly appointed Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan was also present in the meetiing.

According to reports, this is the first review meeting of the new Chief Minister regarding the Rath Yatra. The important meeting was held in the State Guest House under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Mohan Majhi.

Rath Yatra and Snana Purnima rituals and other arrangements were discussed in detail. Deputy Chief Minister Phamagi Parida, Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan and Chief Administrative Secretary are present in the meeting. Discussions were also done with the DG of Police and the Director of Enforcement and senior administrative officers of the state.