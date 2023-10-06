Navya Naveli Nanda’s reaction to fan criticising her ramp walk at Paris Fashion week

Navya Naveli Nanda made her ramp debut at the L’Oreal Paris fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on October 1. She is the granddaughter of Bollywood icons Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. She received much attention for her ramp walk from social media users.

However, one section of netizens was unhappy with her walk and left some comments on the same. On Thursday, Navya Naveli Nanda took to her Instagram account to share pictures from her ramp walk. She even expressed her gratitude to the organizers for the opportunity.

Captioning the pictures, she wrote, “Walking for a cause. A night that was dedicated towards celebrating women, and empowerment…”

Take a look at the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Navya Naveli Nanda (@navyananda)



Soon after her post on Instagram, netizens flooded the comments section of the post with mixed reviews. One Instagram user wrote, “Put some hard work into learning the ramp walk next time, as you weren’t the best sight there! Brave of you to have taken this step but more training is required.” Replying to the comment, Navya Naveli Nanda wrote, “Okay.”

Shweta Bachchan, Navya’s morther, commented and wrote, “Keep following your heart Navya, you shine brightest when you do and I am so so proud of you. Be fearless. Onwards and Upwards.”

On the work front, Navya Naveli Nanda is an entrepreneur and a new face endorsing L’Oreal. On the ramp, she turned heads with her stunning red off shoulder dress as she walked on the ramp against the backdrop of Eiffel Tower.