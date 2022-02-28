Munawar Faruqui has major showdown with Kangana in ‘Lock Upp’

By WCE 2
Lock Upp
Pic Credits: IANS

Mumbai: Comedian Munawar Faruqui, who has been roped in for reality show “Lock Upp”, has shown his daring side as seen in one of the promos shared by ALTBalaji and MX Player.

In the promo, host Kangana Ranaut was shown asking him (in Hindi): “Munawar, why did you come here? Not to mess with me, right?” She then laughs and adds: “Just kidding. We can also even tell jokes.”

Munawar, laughs in turn, as he replies: “Only thing, this was not funny.”

Pointing towards Kangana, he says: “I don’t have to change anything with comedy. An artiste can’t bring any revolution till today.”

At this, Kangana, looking a bit upset, says: “What did you say? An artiste can’t bring any revolution… If there is a death sentence, he would have been given (it).”

Munawar then answers: “Don’t threaten me.”

Recently, many of Munawar’s fans have criticised him for participating in Kangana’s reality show, and also took to social media to clarify his point.

In 2017, Munawar started his journey as a comedian. In 2018, he became the winner of Comic Kaun 4.0 and Open Mic at Synergy Fest.

In 2021, he was arrested by the police in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore in a case for allegedly hurting religious sentiments and was in jail for almost a month.

“Lock Upp” will be streaming at 10 p.m. on Sunday on ALTBalaji and MX Player.

You might also like
Entertainment

Actress Shruti Haasan tests positive for Covid

Entertainment

Mahesh Babu’s ‘Kalavathi’ song earns 50 Million views in just 12…

Entertainment

Love Hostel movie review: Sanya Malhotra and Vikrant Massey shine in this bland film

Entertainment

Court vacates stay order on Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Lock Upp’

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.