Amaravati: In another heartwarming gesture, actor Sonu Sood on Sunday provided a tractor to a farmer in Andhra Pradesh within hours after he learnt that the farmer was using his daughters for ploughing as he couldn’t afford to rent bulls.

As a video of the farmer’s daughters ploughing the field by working like bulls with yoke on their shoulders went viral over social media, Sonu Sood promised Sunday morning that the family will get a tractor by evening.

True to his promise, the actor ensured that the tractor reached the farmer’s family in Mahalrajuvari Palle village in Chittoor district.

He had tweeted on Saturday night that by Sunday morning the farmer will have a pair of oxen. “By tomorrow morning he will have a pair of oxen to plough the fields. Let the girls focus on their education,” he had tweeted.

However, in the morning he tweeted: “This family doesn’t deserve a pair of ox.. They deserve a tractor. So sending you one. By evening a tractor will be ploughing your fields. Stay blessed”.

A video of a tomato farmer had gone viral on social media on Saturday, in which he was seen using his teenage daughter in place of bulls for ploughing.

Veerathallu Nageswara Rao had no money to rent bulls for ploughing as he suffered huge losses during COVID-19 induced lockdown. He was forced to use his daughters Vennela (class 12) and Chandana (class X) in place of bulls while he was holding the blade for softening the earth and his wife Lalitha was spraying seeds.

Rao was originally running a tea stall at Madanapalle for about two decades. But the lockdown forced closure of the business. With hardly any money in hand, the family moved back to their native village to take up farming on their two acre land.

Sonu Sood’s gesture won hearts as netizens heaped praise on him for acting like ‘superman’ to help the family.

Rao, his wife, and their two daughters reacted with disbelief when the local tractor dealer came to their village and delivered the tractor.

Incidentally, the Bollywood actor is quite popular in Tollywood movies. He gained wide recognition as the villain in Telugu blockbuster movie ‘Arundhati’ which was released a decade ago.

“I don’t know how to thank him for this help. A day ago we did not have money to hire bulls and today he has made us owner of this tractor,” said the farmer as his eyes welled up with tears of joy.

(with inputs from IANS)