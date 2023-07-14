MI 7: Know how much Tom Cruise charged for the movie?

Hollywood actor Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part 1 or Mission Impossible 7 has been one of the most anticipated films. The movie was already released in cinemas on July 12, and it proves why Tom is one of the highest-paid actors in the world right now.

The popular action star, who made history with the release of his 2022 blockbuster film Top Gun: Maverick, has been enjoying his hard work. As per Variety, Tom has charged around $12 to $14 million for his portrayal of Ethan Hunt in the next two Mission Impossible films.

Furthermore, the reports also state that Cruise’s salary includes a percentage of the box office profits, and with the action coming on board as a co-producer, he will take home credits for that too.

According to the reports, the fee is a lot less than he usually charges. This decision came after COVID racked up the budget for MI: Dead Reckoning Part.

According to a report, Tom Cruise has earned around $100 million, or approximately Rs 822 crore, from the previous Mission Impossible.

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, the seventh installment of the MI franchise brings back Tom as Ethan Hunt. The action flick also stars Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Esai Morales, Vanessa Kirby, Pom Klementieff, and Henry Czerny. With an estimated budget of $290 million, it is one of the most expensive films ever made and the most expensive in the franchise.