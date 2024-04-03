Masterchef India Judge Kunal Kapur granted divorce on grounds of cruelty by wife

New-Delhi: Celebrity chef Kunal Kapur was granted divorce from his wife on the grounds of cruelty by her by the Delhi High Court.

A division bench comprising of Justice Suresh Kumar Kait and Justice Neena Bansal Krishna observed that the conduct of the wife towards him has been such that it is devoid of dignity and empathy towards him.

When such is the nature of one spouse towards the other, it brings disgrace to the very essence of marriage and there exist no possible reason as to why he should be compelled to live while enduring the agony of living together,” the court said.

The estranged couple got married in April 2008 and the two were blessed with their first child, a son, in 2012. In his plea, Kapur accused his wife of never respecting his parents and humiliating him.