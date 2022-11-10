Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor engaged? Actress writes ‘I said Yes’ in new pic

Bollywood actors Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been dating for quite a long time. They made their relationship official a few years back and have been grabbing the spotlight as a couple ever since. The duo has never shied away from expressing their love for each other in public. On Thursday, the Chaiyya Chaiyya star took to her Instagram to surprise her fans with good news.

Malaika shared a picture of herself with a caption that read, “I said yes.” She also added some red heart emojis. However, she did not tag her boyfriend Arjun on it, and it had her fans wondering if she was engaged to the ‘2 States’ actor or if it was a promotional gimmick.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

Although it is not clear what the actress was intending, her fans and friends from the industry flocked to the comment section with good wishes. Reacting to the photo, stylist Tanya Ghavri commented, “Oh my god !!!!!!” Karan Tacker also wrote: “Woah woah woah!!!” Actors Tannaz Irani, Mahhi Vij, and Pulkit Samrat also congratulate her in the comment section.

On the work front, Malaika and her sister Amrita Arora are reportedly coming together for a brand new show, Arora Sisters.

On the other hand, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Ek Villian Returns with Disha Patani, John Abraham, and Tara Sutaria. He is now gearing up for his next, Aasmaan Bhardwaj’s dark comedy, ‘Kuttey’ and ‘The Lady Killer’ alongside Bhumi Pednekar.