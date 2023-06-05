Mahabharat’s ‘Sakuni Mama’ Gufi Paintal passes away at 78

Another sad day for the entertainment industry as they mourn the death of noted actor Gufi Paintal. Popularly known for his role as Sakuni Mama in Mahabharat, the prominent and veteran actor died at the age of 78 on Monday morning (9 am). His son Harry Paintal shared a note announcing his demise.

In the note, Harry wrote, “With profound grief we announce the sad demise of our father Mr. Gufi Paintal (Shakuni Mama). He passed away peacefully this morning surrounded by family.”

Gufi was admitted to the hospital and was reportedly in a critical condition. After an unsuccessful battle for life, he died suffering major health issues. His demise was the second major Bollywood tragedy following the death of legendary actress Sulochana Latkar on Sunday, shocking the film industry.

According to the reports, his final journey will take place today at 3:30 pm from his house to Oshiwara crematorium.

Sarabjeet Singh alias ‘Gufi’ Paintal was born on October 4, 1944 in the pilgrim town of Tarn Taran in Punjab. He has also worked in films like ‘Rafoo Chakkar’, ‘Dillagi’, ‘Des Pardes’, ‘Suhaag’, and more, besides nearly 18 teleserials in various genres and roles.