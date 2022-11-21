KGF Chapter 3 expected release date, cast, plot revealed

Of late, KGF 2 has risen from the bar of being just a movie. It has gone onto engrave its impact onto the minds of its audience. Now the speculations of KGF chapter 3 hitting the screens soon, has caught the attention of its entire fan-base who cannot wait to see the sequel of the film in theaters or on OTT.

While talks about the third part of the much awaited film seemingly do not come to an end. As we continue to wait for the film to be in action, lets have a look at some of its much anticipated and awaited details.

Scroll to know!

KGF Chapter 3 Shooting details & Release date

The Pan India movies KGF 1 and 2 proved to become a massive blockbuster hit at the box office. Talking about the progress of making of KGF 3, it is being said that the shooting for the same is likely to begin at the end of this year or the beginning of the year 2023. If speculations are to be believed, then the film is most likely to be released somewhere around mid 2024.

KGF Chapter 3 Expected star-cast

Raja Rocky Krishnappa Bhairya- Yash

Young Rocky- Anmol Vijay

Adheera- Sanjay Dutt

Ramika Sen (Prime Minister of India)- Raveena Tandon

Vijayendra Ingalagi- Prakash Raj

Anand Ingalagi- Anant Nag

Guru Pandian- Achyuth Kumar

Reena Desai- Srinidhi Shetty

Deepa Hegde- Malavika Rao

CBI Officer Kanneganti Raghavan- Rao Ramesh

News Channel Owner- T.S. Nagabharana

Rocky’s Mother- Archana Jois

Garuda- Ramachandra Raju

Kamal- Vasishta N. Simha

Vittal- B. Suresh

Eswari Rao

Saran Shakthi

Appaji Ambarisha Darbar

KGF Chapter 3 Storyline

The storyline of KGF chapter 2 was what had kept its audience hooked onto the edge of their seats. The story ended on a very curious and questionable note of Rocky, the main lead, being dead or alive. The talks being heard about this say that the 3rd part would be about Rocky’s past, meaning, like a prequel. In other much probable opinions, Rocky, the messiah of the common, would get more number of enemies and problems to fight against and to solve.

Either way it is made, the film is definitely going to be a nail-biting one and a thrilling experience for its audience.

KGF Chapter 3 Budget

As per the whispering heard, it is reported that the making of KGF 3 is going to be a joint venture by Hombale Production House and Vijay Kiragandur. For the same, a whopping budget of 1000 Crore has already been set aside.