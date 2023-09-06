‘KBC 15’: Big B hilariously sparks ‘saas-bahu’ competition by asking contestant who cooks better

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan hilariously sparked a “saas-bahu” competition on the 15th season of quiz-based reality show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ with a contestant by asking him who cooks better his mother or his wife.

In the latest episode of the show, Amitabh was seen asking the contestant what he likes to eat.

To which the contestant replied: “I like the food prepared by my mother. Aloo matar ki sabji, aloo paratha, aur paneer ki sabji.”

Pointing to the contestant’s wife, the cine icon said: “I won’t say anything more. Because I’m receiving glares from that end. Your wife is asking why you like your mother’s food and not hers?”

Contestant said: “Since childhood I’ve had food made by my mom. My wife is a recent addition to the family. So l’ll eat the food prepared by her also.”

The thespian then quipped: “Sir, you’re saying this to please everyone. I’ll ask you another question. Who cooks better? Okay, don’t answer it. You will have to face the rant when you reach home.”

In the same episode, the first show got its first crorepati, who took home a cheque of Rs 1 Crore. He lost the question of Rs’ 7 crore based on Indian mythology.

The question of Rs 7 crore was: According to the Padma Purana, which king had to live as a tiger for a hundred years due to a deer’s curse? The options given were- Kshemadhurti, Dharmadatta, Mitadhvaja and Prabhanjana.

After reading the question, the contestant said: “Sir I have not heard of the them before. Mythologies such as the Mahabharata or Ramayana are on television. I have watched the shows B. R. Chopra’s show Mahabharata and Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayana. It’s very difficult. I quit.”