Kartik Aaryan blushes as fan proposes marriage during Melbourne Film Festival

Melbourne: Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan found himself in an adorable yet awkward moment during the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. While attending the festival in Australia, the actor was surprised by a marriage proposal from an enthusiastic fan during a Q&A session following the screening of his hit movie ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha.’

Kartik Aaryan, known for his acting prowess and popularity, is currently in Melbourne for the Indian Film Festival. At a special fan screening of his recent blockbuster ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha,’ the actor interacted with fans and conducted a Q&A session after the movie.

During the engaging interaction with his fans, one memorable moment stood out. A girl from the audience expressed her feelings by proposing marriage to Kartik, leaving the actor momentarily speechless and blushing.

Kartik shared the heartwarming video of the proposal on his Instagram account and humorously captioned it, “And here, I was left speechless. I’ll ask my mom for an answer.”

The festival has also honored Kartik Aaryan with the ‘The Rising Global Superstar of Indian Cinema’ award. He received it from the Governor of Victoria, acknowledging his contributions and accomplishments in the film industry.

Looking ahead, Kartik has exciting projects lined up. He will star in Kabir Khan’s upcoming film ‘Chandu Champion,’ set for release on June 14, 2024. Additionally, he’s set to feature in Hansal Mehta’s ‘Captain India’ and ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.’