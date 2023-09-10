‘Jawan’ creates record after film’s box office collection crosses Rs 200 crore mark on Day 3

Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ has already created records just within three days of release. Now in a remarkable turn of event, the movie is breaking records in the Bollywood film industry with its outstanding performance at the domestic box office.

‘Jawan’ kicked off with a historic opening day box office collection of Rs 75 core. But that is not all. On the second day, it added Rs 53 crore to its tally, setting yet another milestone on the third day.

Now reportedly, on its third day, ‘Jawan’ continues to break records by making a whopping amount of Rs 74.50 crore bringing its total collection at the domestic box office to 202.73 crore.

Breaking down the numbers on the third day, the film earned Rs 66 crore in Hindi, Rs 5 crore in Tamil, and Rs 3.5 crore in Telugu. Impressively, the film witnessed an occupancy rate of 71.05 percent during the evening hours. This further surged to an even higher rate of 81.60 percent during night screenings.

According to Red Chillies Entertainment, ‘Jawan’ has already crossed Rs 240 crore at the global box office in just two days.

Notably, ‘Jawan’ has become the year’s top opener in Bollywood after it crossed Pathaan’s day one collection of Rs 57 crore.

Shah rukh Khan had taken a break from playing lead roles after ‘Zero’ in 2018. He made a triumphant comeback with ‘Pathaan’ in the beginning of 2023. Apart from SRK, ‘Jawan’ features Nayanthara, vijay Sethupati, Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, and Ridhi Dogra in significant roles.