Janhvi Kapoor to make her Telugu debut with Jr. NTR in NTR 30

Actress Janhvi Kapoor, who recently appeared in the survival thriller Milli, is all set to make her big Tollywood debut alongside Jr. NTR in Kortala Siva’s upcoming NTR 30. According to Pinkvilla, the NTR 30 team has chosen Janhvi Kapoor to play the female lead in this action-packed drama.

“NTR 30 team has been in conversation with multiple actresses over the last 6 months and has finally found their female lead in Janhvi Kapoor. The Kortala Siva directorial will mark the debut for Janhvi Kapoor in the Telugu Film Industry, though the film is being mounted as a proper Pan India film,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that the announcement will happen soon via a photoshoot with Janhvi and Jr. NTR.

The report also stated that NTR 30 is scheduled to be released in April 2024 and will likely be on floors by the end of the month.

It marks Jr. NTR’s return to the big screen two years after RRR and is one of the most anticipated films in the Telugu film industry. There are also expectations in the Hindi belts, as Jr. NTR will be returning to the big screen after the huge success of RRR.”Apart from Jr. NTR and Janhvi Kapoor, a big star-cast will come on board the film from across industries, making it a proper pan-India affair,” the source added.

We had previously reported that NTR 30 is a perfect follow-up to NTR after RRR due to its strong emotional undertones and high level of action. The movie is expected to hit theatres on February 23 and be finished in six to seven months. After concluding NTR 30, Jr. NTR will move on to the untitled gangster drama directed by Prashanth Neel.

When it comes to Janhvi, the actress is ecstatic about making her Telugu debut in this big-budget Pan-India film. In addition, she has a number of Hindi-language projects planned for the upcoming year, including Bawaal with Varun Dhawan and Mr. Aur Mrs. Mahi with Rajkummar Rao.