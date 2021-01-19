Jacqueline posts her hot photo on Instagram, wishes ‘stay healthy, happy’

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez on Tuesday posted a stunning post-workout picture and asked everyone to stay healthy and happy.

Jacqueline shared a string of pictures on Instagram, where she is seen lying on the bed wearing a white sports bra. She sports a no-makeup and chooses to keep her luscious hair open.

“Have a great day everyone! Stay healthy and happy!” she wrote as caption.

Jacqueline has several films lined up this year.

She has shot for the horror comedy “Bhoot Police” and has commenced shooting for “Bachchan Pandey”, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon. She will reunite with superstar Salman Khan for “Kick 2”. The two had starred in the 2014 action heist film “Kick”.

Jacqueline will also share screen space with Ranveer Singh in Rohit Shetty’s “Cirkus”.

(IANS)