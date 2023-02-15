Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic gets married again in Udaipur

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya got married to his wife Natasa Stankovic in a white ceremony, on valentine’s day in Udaipur. The all-rounder posted photos from his wedding on social media.

After tying the knot once again, the couple posted dreamy pictures from their wedding on Instagram on Wednesday. They caption them, “We celebrated Valentine’s Day on this island of love by renewing the vows we took three years ago. We are truly blessed to have our family and friends with us to celebrate our love.”

Natasa was a typical Christian bride, wearing a bun and a pearl necklace with a white gown. Additionally, she carried a white flower bouquet. Natasa and Hardik are shown kissing their son Agastya in one of the wedding pictures.

A video from the day was posted on Instagram by a paparazzo account, and it shows the couple having a great time as they walk down the aisle together. Hardik is wearing a black suit, and Natasa walks in front of the bridesmaids, who are holding her long veil and also groove a little, Natasa can be seen grooving with a bouquet of flowers in her hand. While Hardik holds her hand as they walk together, he dances and pauses to tell the DJ to play a particular song.

Hardik and Natasha met at a nightclub in Mumbai, and reportedly, it was love at first sight for Hardik Pandya. With time, they became really good friends and started spending more time together. They got married in an intimate wedding on May 31, 2020. The couple was blessed with their baby boy, Agastya, in July 2020.