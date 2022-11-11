Gym killing B-Town actors! Another becomes the victim of heart attack

TV actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavansh passed away today (November 11). He was only 46 years old.

Siddhaanth, who was last seen in Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti, was rushed to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was at the gym when he collapsed and fell to the ground.

The doctors at the hospital tried to revive him for 45 minutes, but he could not be saved.

The actor’s Ziddi Dil Maane Na co-star Aditya Deshmukh confirmed the news to ETimes TV.

Siddhaanth made his television debut with Kkusum and has also played pivotal roles in Krishna Arjun, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, and Ziddi Dil Maane Na. He also appeared in TV shows like Virrudh, Bhagyavidhaata, and Kya Dill Mein Hai. Apart from that, he also played the lead role of Rishi in Grihasti.

The actor was married to VJ and fashion choreographer Alesia Raut, with whom he shared two kids. The couple tied the knot in November 2017. It was both their’s second marriage.