Gym killing B-Town actors! Another becomes the victim of heart attack

By Rachna 0
siddhaanth vir surryavansh death
Image credit- Instagram/_siddhaanth_

TV actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavansh passed away today (November 11). He was only 46 years old.

Siddhaanth, who was last seen in Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti, was rushed to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was at the gym when he collapsed and fell to the ground.

The doctors at the hospital tried to revive him for 45 minutes, but he could not be saved.

The actor’s Ziddi Dil Maane Na co-star Aditya Deshmukh confirmed the news to ETimes TV.

Siddhaanth made his television debut with Kkusum and has also played pivotal roles in Krishna Arjun, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, and Ziddi Dil Maane Na. He also appeared in TV shows like Virrudh, Bhagyavidhaata, and Kya Dill Mein Hai. Apart from that, he also played the lead role of Rishi in Grihasti.

The actor was married to VJ and fashion choreographer Alesia Raut, with whom he shared two kids. The couple tied the knot in November 2017. It was both their’s second marriage.

You might also like
Entertainment

Hero’ Ayushmann Khurrana goes on high octane stunt spree in ‘An Action…

Entertainment

Sania Mirza-Shoaib Malik split, is Ayesha Omar the reason!

Entertainment

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary become parents again

Entertainment

Chris Evans is ‘secretly dating’ 25-year-old Portuguese actress Alba…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.