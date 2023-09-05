‘Gadar 2’ becomes fastest Bollywood film to enter Rs 500 crore club

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer ‘Gadar 2’ has set yet another record at the domestic box office. The movie shows no sign of slowing down and continues to capture the hearts of audiences across the country.

On Sunday, ‘Gadar 2’ crossed the Rs 500 crore mark in India. With this, the film has become the fastest Hindi film to enter the 500-crore club. It is also the second Hindi movie to touch Rs 500 crore mark after SRK’s Pathaan.

‘Gadar 2’ is now on its tracks to become the highest grossing Hindi film ever. However, tough competition for the same can be expected with the release of SRK’s ‘Jawan’ round the corner. On the 24th day of its release, ‘Gadar 2’ witnessed an earning of Rs 8.50 core.

This took the total box office collection of the film to Rs 501.87 crore.

The only three Hindi films to have crossed the Rs 500 crore mark are ‘Gadar 2’, ‘Pathaan’, and ‘Baahubali: The Conclusion.’ While Baahubali took 34 days to enter the club, Pathaan took 28 days to reach the milestone.

Helmed by Anil Sharma, ‘Gadar 2’ features Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma in lead roles. The film acts as a sequel to ‘Gadar.’ The film is set in the year 1971. It narrates the tale of hatred between India and Pakistan told from the lens of a father-son bond.