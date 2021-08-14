First glimpse of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s second son ‘Jeh’ gone viral, resembles little Bebo

By KalingaTV Bureau
saif and kareena second baby
Image credit- Instagram

Bollywood power couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan welcomed their second baby Jeh on February 21, 2021. Her delivery was made successful at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. In her recent book release event done on Instagram live with Karan Johar, she also opened about how difficult her second pregnancy was.

The name ‘Jeh’ stand short for ‘Jehangir, mommy Kareena revealed just a few days ago.

Although, the duo has often shared their adorable moments with their first born Taimur on social media, Jeh on the other hand has been kept away from cameras. However, this time the paparazzi managed to capture a cute glimpse of their tiny tot, as they arrived at Randhir Kapoor’s house in town.

In the pictures, Jeh can be seen in a cute little lavender colour outfit, while Saif cradles him out of the car. He innocently gazes at the people around him, and as Kareena once said, he definitely looks more like her.

Kareena along with her eldest child Taimur were also spotted near the house.

Meanwhile, on work front, the Good News actress did not miss out on work during her pregnancy and completed her upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan which will be out soon. Saif on the other hand would next be seen in ‘Bhoot Police’ alongside Arjun Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandes.

