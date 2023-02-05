Festivities mark reunion of team ‘Chak De! India’ as Chitrashi gets married

Chitrashi Rawat, who essayed the role of Right in number 8 Komal Chautala in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Chak De! India’ tied the knot recently with longtime boyfriend Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani in Chhattisgarh.

The actress picked a stunning golden lehenga with heavy zari work for her big day. The statement nath (nose pin) added an edge to her look.

The newlywed couple reportedly met on the sets of ‘Premmayee’. The pre-wedding festivities included mehendi, haldi, and a cocktail party. The actress also shared a sneak peek of the celebrations on her Instagram stories as she also danced her way to the mandap.

The wedding also marked the reunion of the ‘Chak De! India’ actors. Shilpa Shukla, Vidya Malvade, Tanya Abrol, Shubhi Mehta, and Seema Azmi were clicked having a gala time at the wedding. Apart from them, television actors Delnaaz Irani and Moonmoon Banerjee were also present at the ceremony.

Shubhi Mehta Bajpai wrote a heartwarming note for Chitrashi Rawat. Along with a picture featuring herself and the bride, the actress wrote, “We have been teammates, co-actors, flatmates, roommates, advisors, confidantes’, therapists and above all friends like family. I am so grateful for you in my life. And I am so happy to be a part of your joy at your wedding. Here’s wishing you and the best man ever Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani all the love and kindness for each other.”

‘Chak De! India’, which was directed by Shimit Amin, starred Shah Rukh Khan in the role of Kabir Khan – the coach of the Indian Women’s Hockey Team.