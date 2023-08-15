Disha Patani makes directorial debut with music video ‘Kyun Karu Fikar’, Mouni Roy reacts

After making it big films Bollywood actress Disha Patani is all set to now be seen in a new music video with ‘Kyun Karu Fikar’ and will mark her debut as a director.

Releasing the poster for the upcoming video Disha shared on her Instagram: “If you let go of the things you can’t control, it will probably set you free ‘Kyun Karun Fikar’. Sharing a sneak peek to our special project on August 16, 2023 on #PlayDMF official YouTube channel.”

In the poster, Disha looks carefree and enjoys the soothing waves at the beach. The actress was seen wearing denim shorts with a turquoise blue top and like always, she is looking fabulous.

From ‘Hui Malang’ to ‘Slow Motion’ to ‘Do You Love Me’, Disha has always left us floored with her dance moves in her songs. As for ‘Kyun Karu Fikar’ feels like an anthem to being care free.

As soon the poster was released, the actor’s fans and industry friends flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis. Disha’s best friend, actress Mouni Roy wrote, “Can’t wait.”

Tiger Shorff’s sister Krishna Jackie Shroff wrote, “So proud of you! Dee.”

On the workfront Disha Patani will next be seen in ‘Yodha’ opposite Siddharth Malhotra and also has ‘Kanguva’ and ‘Suriya 42’ in the pipeline.