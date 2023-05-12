Disha Patani gets brutally trolled for her swollen face, netizens say she ruined her face

Bollywood actress Disha Patani has always been in the headlines for her bold and drool-worthy pictures. She always wins the hearts of her fans with her talent. But now the actress has fallen prey to online trolling for her swollen face and facial transformation.

Disha on Wednesday, shared a series of close-up pictures on Instagram, where she can be seen flaunting her no-makeup look in a halter neck top. However, her fans loved her beautiful picture but pointed out her swollen face and trolled her brutally, comparing her face to that of a bee’s sting.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

One user wrote, “Achi khasi shakal ko bigaad diya isne (She ruined her face).” Another one commented, “It’s more of system induced pressure to look conventionally good. Being famous and in constant limelight adds to it.”

Her photos also went viral on Reddit, where netizens compared her latest photos to her old days in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, which marked her debut in Bollywood.

There were fans who praised her as well. One wrote, “Cuteness overloaded”, another wrote, “Natural Beauty at its best” another one wrote, “Soo Amazing beauty”

On the work front, Disha is currently working on Project K, starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. It is directed by Nag Ashwin of Mahanati fame. She will also be seen in the Siddharth Malhotra-led Yoddha. Disha is also set to make her Tamil debut with Suriya 42, directed by Siruthai Siva.