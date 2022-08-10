Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora welcomes baby boy, Riddhima Pandit, Drashti Dhami, and others send wishes

Television star couple Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora have welcomed a baby boy on August 10. The duo entered a new phase of parenthood, and to celebrate the occasion they shared the news on their social media. Last April, the duo announced their pregnancy online. However, this time again, their feed has been flooded with congratulatory messages. from their fans and industry friends.

The post shared by the Kudali Bhagya actor read, “We are filled with joy as we announce the arrival of our Baby Boy!” He further mentioned the date that is August 10. 2022. Dheeraj captioned the post, “It’s a BOY.”

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dheeraj Dhoopar (@dheerajdhoopar)

Vinny replied to Dheeraj’s post, “All of God’s grace in one tiny face” along with a baby face emoji.

Several TV celebs took to the comment section to express their happiness on the great news. Riddhima Pandit wrote, “Wowwwww congratulations you two”, Dishank Arora wrote, “Congratulations guys”, Vikaas Kalantri wrote, “Congratulations bhai @dheerajdhoopar & @vinnyaroradhoopar welcome to the club and lots of love to the little one.”

Supriya Shukla commented, “God bless… Love to 3of u… Mumma-Papa… N little angel”, Pandya Store’s Shiny Doshi commented, “Wohhhooooo congratulations guys loads of love to the little one. See you super soon.” Tina Datta, Drashti Dhami, Adaa Khan and many others also congratulated the new parents.