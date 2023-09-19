Dharmendra and Sunny Deol share heartfelt pizza date in US

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Sunny Deol is relishing some quality time with his father and veteran actor, Dharmendra. The father-son duo was spotted enjoying a casual pizza date, capturing a heartwarming moment.

Sunny Deol took to Instagram to share the delightful experience, posting a picture of himself and Dharmendra engrossed in pizza indulgence. He captioned the post, “Papa and I enjoying a pizza peacefully.”

In the shared picture, both father and son were seen wearing stylish hats, exuding genuine happiness and the warmth of their strong bond. Dharmendra, sporting a corduroy blue shirt and a stylish black hat, held a slice of pizza. Sunny, donning a white t-shirt, a black hat, and sunglasses, radiated joy alongside his father.

This endearing moment was appreciated by fans and Bollywood peers, with Bobby Deol and Esha Deol, Sunny’s brother, and sister, showering the post with red heart emojis. Fans expressed their admiration for the beautiful bond between the father and son, wishing Dharmendra all the love and happiness.

Sunny Deol’s recent blockbuster, “Gadar 2,” has been setting the box office ablaze, amassing a staggering ₹515.03 crore in just a month. The movie, directed by Anil Sharma, is a sequel to the 2001 hit film “Gadar: Ek Prem Katha,” portraying the daring rescue mission of Tara Singh (played by Sunny Deol) for his captured son during the partition of India in 1947.

Meanwhile, Dharmendra, last seen in director Karan Johar’s film “Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani” alongside Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, has more exciting projects in the pipeline, including an untitled romantic film featuring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.