Critics Choice Award 2023: S.S. Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ wins Best Foreign Language Film Award

Filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli's magnum opus film 'RRR' has won the Critics Choice Award for Best Foreign Language Film.

Pic Credit: ANI

Los Angeles: After bringing the Golden Globe, filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli’s magnum opus film ‘RRR’ has won the Critics Choice Award for Best Foreign Language Film.

A tweet from the handle of the 28th Critics’ Choice Awards read: “Congratulations to the cast and crew of @RRRMovie – winners of the #criticschoice Award for Best Foreign Language Film. #CriticsChoiceAwards”


‘RRR’ was contending against films such as ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’, ‘Argentina 1985’, ‘Bardo’, ‘False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths’, ‘Close’ and ‘Decision to Leave’.

Team ‘RRR’ took theit Twitter account and shared a video which they captioned “Naatu Naatu Again!! Extremely delighted to share that we won the Critics Choice Awards for the best song #RRRmovie Here’s @mmkeeravaani’s acceptance Speech!!”


‘RRR’ stars NTR Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody and Olivia Morris. It centres around two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, their fictional friendship and their fight against the British Raj.

Set in the 1920s, the plot explores the undocumented period in their lives when both the revolutionaries chose to go into obscurity before they began the fight for their country.

(Inputs from IANS)

