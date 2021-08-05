Watch: BTS share memories of 2020, fans get emotional

BTS has always shown love and gratitude toward Army, and always keep their fans first. Therefore, in the crucial time of the pandemic, they try their best to make the world happy with their music.

In 2020 they came up with their first English single “Dynamite” and in 2021 they are back again with “Butter.” Along with that they also released “Permission to Dance” in collaboration with Ed Sheeran.

In the midst of all this, they still manage to come up with new Run BTS episodes every once in a while. At a time when one would stop expecting, the sky is the limit for BTS even when it comes to sharing positivity among their fans.

In the latest video of BTS Memories 2020, one of the videos compiled within shows a little bit from RM’s birthday celebration last year. In the video Tae-hyung (V) can be seen holding on to Namjoon’s (RM) face while all the members sing Happy Birthday to him in Korean.

Stealing a moment from the celebration Jimin leans forward to plant a cute little kiss on RM’s forehead. Following him, V also places a kiss on the leader’s forehead. Seeing this all the members and the staffs burst into laughter and Jin can be heard shouting, “Happy Birthday Bro” from the back.

Viewers got emotional after seeing this video, many even expressed their feelings in the comment sections of social media. Some fans took to Twitter and shared their favorite moments of all time, but every Army feels blessed to have witnessed this moment.

Watch video here: