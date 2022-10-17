BTS military service confirmed, Jin to begin process after solo: HYBE confirms

Global sensation South Korea’s boy band BTS will soon be serving their mandatory military service. Their label Big Hit Music, that acts under HYBE Corporation, has confirmed the news in a statement.

According to the speculations, the company has been trying to negotiate the septet’s military enlistment for months now. It was in consideration of their contribution towards the country globally through their art. However, the government did not count them any different and it has been decided that the members will be going for their mandatory military service.

Meanwhile, the oldest member of the group, Jin, will be the first one to enlist, as per the official announcement.

The statement released by the label reads, “BigHit Music is proud to announce today that the members of BTS are currently moving forward with plans to fulfill their military service. After the phenomenal concert to support Busan’s bid for the World Expo 2030, and as each individual embarks on solo endeavours, it’s a perfect time and the members of BTS are honoured to serve.”

The company further confirmed that Jin will enlist soon. “BigHit Music has focused on the milestone moment when it would be possible to respect the needs of the country and for these healthy young men to serve with their countrymen, and that’s now. Group member Jin will initiate the process as soon as his schedule for his solo release is concluded at the end of October. He will then follow the enlistment procedure of the Korean government” the statement further read.

[공지] 방탄소년단 병역 이행 및 향후 활동 계획 안내 (+ENG/JPN/CHN) pic.twitter.com/jntF90agO4 — BIGHIT MUSIC (@BIGHIT_MUSIC) October 17, 2022

“Other members of the group plan to carry out their military service based on their own individual plans. Both the company and the members of BTS are looking forward to reconvening as a group again around 2025 following their service commitment.” The statement continued with information about other members individual plans.

At the end, the company also confirmed that the group will come together as a whole in 2025 following their commitments. They also affirmed that there is a lot to look forward to, “Yet To Come is more than a track from their latest album, it i a promise, there’s much more yet to come in the years ahead from BTS” the declaration concluded.