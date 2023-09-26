BTS’ Agency Announces RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook’s Upcoming Military Enlistment Plans

Seoul: In a recent development, fans of BTS, the globally adored K-pop sensation, can expect to learn the military enlistment plans for RM, Jimin, V (Kim Taehyung), and Jungkook by the end of 2023. As of now, Suga, J-Hope, and Jin are already serving in the military.

BTS’ agency, HYBE, confirmed that all seven BTS members have renewed their contracts with BIGHIT MUSIC, a significant relief for the devoted BTS ARMY. “All of BTS have completed their second contract renewals,” stated HYBE.

Regarding the military service, HYBE shared, “The members who are currently serving in the military (Suga, J-Hope, Jin) will complete their military service in 2025, and their new contracts will begin then.” Additionally, they revealed their intent to announce the enlistment plans for the remaining members—RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook—sequentially within this year.

BTS, comprised of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, debuted under Big Hit Entertainment in 2013 and are presently on hiatus to focus on individual careers. Suga, being the third member, recently began his mandatory military service. RM is rumoured to be the next in line for enlistment. The group is anticipated to reunite sometime in 2025 after completing their individual military services.

The issue of BTS’ military enlistment has been a topic of discussion in South Korea, given their immense global popularity. While fans and some quarters have called for special exceptions due to their worldwide influence, BTS members have consistently expressed their willingness to fulfil their duty when called upon by the nation.