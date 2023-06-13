BTS 10th anniversary: Seoul turns purple, Band’s gifts more ARMYs, and many more

The global sensation, K-pop superband BTS is celebrating its 10th anniversary today. The group made its debut on June 12 2013 and ever since then, the septet has been making every individual fall in love with their music, antics, charms, and philosophies in life.

For those unversed, BTS stands for ‘Bangtan Sonyoedan’ which translates to Bulletproof Boy Scouts. The group comprised seven members- Kim Seokjin, Min Yoongi, Jung Hoeseok, Kim Namjoon, Park Jimin, Kim Taehyung, and Jeon Jungkook; popularly known by their stage names Jin, Suga, Jhope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. The band has earned more than 25 Guinness World Record titles so far and can officially be crowned the most popular group in the world after being awarded the record for the most streamed male group on Spotify.

BTS’ fans fondly called as ARMY, which stands for Adorable Representative M.C. For Youth, has left no stones unturned as they celebrate the day with ‘BTS10thanniversary’ trending on all social media platforms. From sharing old Weverse LIVE videos of the members to making their own edits that perfectly define their love for them, fans have flooded social media with photos and videos. While South Korea’s capital city Seoul has turned purple as a mark of celebration, the members too have shared heartfelt letters and memories pouring their cathartic feeling for all the ARMYs.

All major landmarks in the city, including Seoul Outdoor Library in Gwanghwamun, Sejong Centre, Lotte World Tower, and Bangpo Bridge among others have been adorned in purple decorations and lighting. It is indeed a treat for BTS fans who are in Korea right now.

Here are a few emotional photos and videos that ARMYs shared:

The most beautiful sight this morning

It’s officially #10yearswithBTS in my country now 💜

It's officially #10yearswithBTS in my country now 💜

Happy birthday 🎉

The K-pop band made sure that they celebrate this day on a large scale despite its two members currently serving in the Korean military. On May 30, the group’s company BigHit announce the Festa 2023 to clock BTS’ 10 years since debut with a bang. The seven members decided to surprise their fans worldwide with as many as five special gifts.

At first, all members of the group released a special video for their fans in which all seven of them can be seen discussing how they would surprise their fans. Gradually, they came up with the idea of personalized messages for their die-hard lovers and some funny bloopers of the photoshoot.

The video highlights the Apobangpo and Borahae themes. While Apobangpo was coined by Jungkook, and it refers to ARMY Forever, and BTS Forever, Borahae was coined by V (Kim Taehyung) who was quoted explaining the term, “Borahae means to trust the other person until the end and love each other for a long time like purple, the last colour of a rainbow.”

Secondly, the band released Take Two, a song dedicated to their fans surprising them with all seven members’ vocals. While fans are eagerly waiting to hear all seven members together, which is only possible after each of them completes their mandatory military service, the song definitely serves as a heart-melter. It was pre-recorded so that fans could see it during celebrations. Needless to say, fans have gone gaga over the message that the band shared via this lovely song.

Another gift BTS has prepared for ARMYs is a firework show which the golden maknae Jungkook described during the video. Such an event is likely to occur in honour of all the milestones that the K-pop band has achieved over the last decade. The ‘BTS 10th Anniversary Fireworks Show’ will be streamed live on Weverse, and it will run from 8.30-9.00 pm KST.

BTS’ leader RM, and other members Jimin, J-Hope, and Jin also shared special hand-written messages for ARMYs. The members thanked the fans for supporting the band for a decade in their heartfelt notes.

my God – the way Kim Seokjin wrote! The translations are exact same as auto translations He took so much care writing the letter so all of us understand

160623 jimin weverse letter



Members also took to their Instagram to post pictures honouring the day.

In the video, BTS also announced their Solo documentaries that people around the world would be able to enjoy. Suga: Road to D-Day’ and ‘J-Hope in the Box’ will be released in cinemas on June 17, 2023. They are already available to watch on Disney+Hoststar.

BTS V aka Kim Taehyung loaded his Instagram stories with many unseen videos of the members, it was a delight for the fans as they felt become even more closer to their favourite people. While sharing his feeling V said, “It’s already been 10 years since we debuted.. Thank you for being healthy for our members for 10 years and for making good memories together, thank you so much ARMYs and thanks to you, we’re doing our best.”

OH MY GOD KIM TAEHYUNG !!?! pic.twitter.com/W32qUac5c2 — *✧ (@taeteluv_) June 12, 2023

BLESS YOU KIM TAEHYUNG

for this wonderful video pic.twitter.com/Z37ZLcMcot — nugget ⁷ FESTA¹⁰ (@n0chkn) June 12, 2023

I’m not even gonna talk about Nam BUT KIM TAEHYUNG ?? SIR ??? I’M ON MY FUCKING KNEES ?? FORGIVE MY TOUGHT RN EVEN THO I’M 100% SURE I’M GOING STRAIGHT TO HELL pic.twitter.com/2AyC7cNb4n — Lilax⁷🥢 (@IJiminToday_) June 12, 2023

THE BODYROLLS AND HIPS KIM TAEHYUNG!!!! pic.twitter.com/mnlZDvQdnJ — KTHP (@taeperforms) June 12, 2023

Ladies And Gentlemen: Kim Taehyung! 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/PNCO7aTwEA — taehyung pics (@taehyvngpics) June 12, 2023

Last year during their FESTA live, BTS announced the beginning of the second chapter of their journey. This year the band is divided due to military enlistment but united through love, passion, and ARMYs. However, they have promised that there is nothing to worry about as they are set to renew their contract with the company for another eight years after they return from their service to the nation, in 2025.