Box office brings joy to B’wood as ‘Brahmastra’ makes Rs 175 cr globally in first weekend

Mumbai: The Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt-starrer ‘Brahmastra: Part 1 – Shiva’ may have got mixed reviews, but it did not stop making money over a bumper weekend.

According to data being provided by the trade media, Ayan Mukherji’s ambitious film has garnered Rs 125 crore over its first weekend — Rs 37 crore on an opening day, followed by Rs 42 crore on the second day, and finally, Rs 46 crore on Sunday, according to ‘Bollywood Hungama’.

Similar figures have been quoted across all trade media websites, which have unanimously also said that with ‘Brahmastra’, Ranbir Kapoor has delivered his No. 1 opening weekend, surpassing his previous best, ‘Sanju’.

The film’s global box-office collections have been equally impressive. In its first two days, reports ‘Pinkvilla’, the film notched up $6.315 million, or Rs 49 crore at the current exchange rate, with the US/Canada market leading at $3.55 million, followed by the Middle East at $1.125 million.

If the global collection (though it is of two days) is added to the domestic figure, the film’s total earnings go up to about Rs 175 crore. It is therefore already at No. 3 behind ‘The Kashmir Files’ (Rs 337.2 crore) and ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ (Rs 262.5 crore) among Hindi films released in 2022.

The good news for ‘Brahmastra’ is that no major film is slated for release till the Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan-starrer ‘Vikram Vedha’ on September 30.

And Monday, too, promises to deliver a healthy weekday collection, especially because the viewership for the film’s 2D collection has picked up. A domestic collection north of Rs 16 crore on Monday, trade analysts note, should ensure a smooth ride for the film.

Of the Rs 125 crore it has grossed nationally, ‘Brahmastra’, according to ‘Bollywood Hungama’, has collected approximately Rs 16 crore from the South Indian dubbed version, “with the Telugu dub leading from the front” raking in over Rs. 13 crores.