Bigg Boss 17 Teaser out, new season is all about ‘Dil, Dimaag aur Dum’

The makers of reality show ‘Bigg Boss’ have unveiled the teaser of its new season, featuring the host Salman Khan in a brand new avatar.

The latest edition of the show has a power-packed first look, with new game-changing mantras – ‘Dil, Dimaag aur Dum’.

The teaser shows superstar Salman Khan sporting a short hairstyle, and saying, “Ab tak aapne Bigg Boss ki sirf aankh dekhi hai, ab dikhenge Bigg Boss ke 3 avatar (Till now, viewers have only seen an eye of the Big Boss but very soon they will witness his three avatars).”

Then we get to see Salman Khan in a colourful look of a qawaal, wearing a pink pathani suit. Salman said this is “dil”.

Other look shows him as a detective, donning a coat , glasses, a hat, and says “dimag hi dimag”.

The third look shows Salman Khan as a rugged officer, flaunting his short hair, wearing a tee and bullet proof jacket. He then said “Aur Dum”.

“Abhi ke liye itna hi, promo hua khatam,” concluded Salman.

The game is set to take an even more exhilarating turn than last year, with an interesting twist of “Iss baar game nahin hoga sabke liye same to same” expect the season to be different from all the previous seasons.

The promo of ‘Bigg Boss 17′ took the internet by storm, leaving fans excited for the new season of the show.

They wrote: “Finally the wait is over 1st promo of #bb17 is here wow And Salman bhai hosting”, “Manisha elvish or Abhishek lao’, “Best host in the world love u”, “Finally promo aa he gaya I am so excited”, “Wow, nice… I am so excited”.

Commenting on the theme of the season, Salman Khan shared: “This year, Bigg Boss is all about Dil Dimag aur Dum and it will not be the same for every housemate. Anticipate a season elevated to new heights, as it explores the complex maze of human emotions.”

“Within these walls, every twist is a lesson, and every task is a test. It’s going to be a thrilling ride to see how hearts beat, minds strategize, and excitement reaches its peak,” he added.

‘Bigg Boss 17’ will soon air on Colors. Take a look at the teaser of ‘Bigg Boss 17’ here: