Bheed teaser: Rajkummar, Bhumi brings darkest times in black and white

Makers of the upcoming ‘Bheed’ movie starring actors Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar on Friday unveiled the teaser. The teaser was shared by Rao on social media with the caption, “Hum kahaani bata rahe hai uss waqt ki jab batwara desh mein nahi, samaaj mein hua tha. #Bheed, a story of the darkest times, in black and white. Releasing in cinemas on 24th March 2023.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RajKummar Rao (@rajkummar_rao)

The monochromatic images of people crowding at bus stops and railway tracks were featured in the teaser. According to the voiceover, this scenario is not related to India’s Partition in 1947 but rather to the lockdown phase in 2020, when state borders were closed due to an increase in coronavirus cases across the nation. As a result, thousands of people were stuck.

The first-look images reveals more information regarding the characters of Rao and Pednekar. Rao will play a police inspector in the film, while Pednekar plays a doctor.

In this movie, Dia Mirza and Pankaj Kapoor will play important roles. The film is directed by ‘Article 15’ fame Anubhav Sinha.

“Our darkest times in black and white” is the theme of Bheed. On March 24, the film will hit the theaters. The sociopolitical drama has been shot across Lucknow. It is jointly produced by Sinha and Bhushan Kumar.