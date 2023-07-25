‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’ re-releasing with sign language for hearing and speech-impaired audiences

New Delhi: Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s acclaimed film ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’, completing 10 years, will be re-released in 30 Indian cities with special sign language screenings for hearing and speech-impaired people.

The inspiring biographical sports drama, starring Farhan Akhtar as the late Indian Sprint legend Milkha Singh, will be screened in selected PVR theaters on August 6, paying homage to the “Flying Sikh”.

To ensure accessibility, the film will feature a special sign language, making it understandable and enjoyable for the hearing and speech-impaired audience.

A special screening in Mumbai on July 26 will witness the cast paying tribute to the late Milkha Singh, who remains an inspiration to millions.

The film’s producer, Viacom 18 Motion Pictures, along with Rajiv Tandon and editor P S Bharathi under ROMP Pictures banner, expressed their dedication to sharing Milkha Singh’s extraordinary tale and empowering the specially-abled through this re-release.

‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’, released in 2013, captivated audiences with its encouraging story, powerful performances, and brilliant direction by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. It was a significant box office success, becoming the fifth highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2013.

Starring Farhan Akhtar, Divya Dutta, Meesha Shafi, Pavan Malhotra, Yograj Singh, Art Malik, Prakash Raj, and featuring Sonam Kapoor in a special appearance, the film has left an indelible mark as a masterpiece in Indian cinema.