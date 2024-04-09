‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, ‘Maidan’ release dates changed, to hit theatres on…

The much-anticipated movies ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ and ‘Maidan’, which were set to release on April 10th, will now hit the cinemas on April 11.

Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, who have been featured in lead roles in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, shared a video on social media announcing the new release date. Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn also shared an update about ‘Maidaan’ on his Instagram account.

In the video, Akshay Kumar said, “UAE has declared that Eid is on April 10, which means, in India, it will be celebrated on April 11.” Adding to this, Tiger said, “We have always said ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ will release on Eid. We will keep our promise and will meet you at the cinema halls on April 11 only.”

The actor shared the video a caption that read, “Bade aur Chote aur poori Bade Miyan Chote Miyan ki team ki taraf se aap sab ko advance mein Eid Mubarak. Dekhiye #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan on Eid with your entire family, now releasing on 11th April only in cinemas.”

Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, apart from Akshay and Tiger, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ also stars stars Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn took to his Instagram handle and said, “Mark your calendars! #Maidaan release across cinemas in India on 10th April, with special previews starting 6pm onwards. Full scale release to follow on the Eid holiday on 11th April.”

It is worth mentioning here that Maidan is a sports biopic and the movie has received a good response from film critics ahead of its release. The movie features Ajay in lead role as Syed Abdul Rahim, the coach and manager of the Indian football team, who helmed the golden era of Indian football between 1952 and 1962 when the country won two Asian Games gold medals and reached the semis of the 1956 Olympics.