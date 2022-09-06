Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul wedding venue finalises- Here’s what we know

Wedding rumours of Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul have been doing round for months now. The speculations came after the actress’s father Suniel Shetty confirmed their marriage plans.

After years of dating, the duo decided to move into a luxury sea-facing apartment in Mumbai’s B-town center, Bandra, recently. However, current reports suggests that Athiya and Rahul’s wedding will be held at Suniel Shetty’s Khandala bungalow, ‘Jahaan’.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, the two love birds have decided to ditch luxurious hotels and have a ceremony in the presence of their near and dear ones. It is also reported that the wedding organisers recently visited the bungalow for a look.

Although the wedding date is yet to be decided depending on the cricketer’s work schedule, the friends and close relatives of the two have also been asked to keep themselves available from December end to January first week. However, there is no confirmation from the couple or their families yet.

Athiya and Rahul have been in a relationship for almost three years. They have been spotted together at movie screenings, and parties. They also post pictures of each other on their social media.