Ankita Lokhande performs ‘Havan’ in memory of Sushant Singh Rajput’s 1st death anniversary

By WCE 7

Mumbai: Ankita Lokhande who worked with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in Pavitra Rishta, kept a havan for him on his first death anniversary. She even shared a video of  the Havan on her Instagram story where she had lit a lamp in the memory of Sushant.

The 34-year-old actor was found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14 last year.

Ankita had also shared two more videos of their journey which had pictures of Sushant Singh with his closed ones. In one video the caption read, “14 June 💔 This was our journey !!!! Phir milenge chalte chalte✋”.  Whereas in the second video there were pictures of them compiled in a video where the caption read, ” This is who he was !!! Thankyou Sushant for your part in my journey 👋 See you again till we meet again 👋 Phir milenge chalte chalte 🙏🏻 Good bye ”

Earlier, Ankita Lokhande had told that she is taking a break from social media in which it was written, ‘This is not goodbye, we will meet again.’

You might also like
Entertainment

Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: Film industry colleagues observe 1st death…

Entertainment

Sunil Grover speaks about making comedy seem like a piece of cake

Entertainment

Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi: Akshay Kumar explains how he defeated ‘The…

Entertainment

Kshatriya body demands name change of Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj Movie

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.