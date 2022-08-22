Amitabh Bachchan wishes Odia film ‘Tu Mora Okay’

Bhubaneswar: In a first, Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan has wished an Odia movie. Taking to Twitter Big B wrote, “Greetings to the Odia Film Industry…” to Odia film ‘Tu Moro Ok’.

As per reports, ‘Tu Moro Ok’ is 30th film of Siddharth Music. The film is produced by Sitaram Agrawal and directed by Mrutyunjaya Sahu. The film casts Jyoti and Sheetal in the lead roles.