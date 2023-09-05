Amitabh Bachchan praises Elon Musk on the sets of KBC 15, calls him ‘Adbhut Insaan’

In a recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan called Elon Musk ‘Adbhut Insaan.’ He was witnessed showering praises for Musk.

In the episode 16th of the quiz based reality show, Jaskaran Singh from Khalra, Punjab wins the chance to sit on the hot seat.

For Rs 40,000 question, he was asked: Which of these platforms has rebranded itself with an ‘X’ logo? The options given were- Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Reddit. The 21-year-old contestant gave the right answer which was Twitter.

Amitabh said: “X.Com now redirects to the Twitter website. In 2022, Elon Musk purchased Twitter and rebranded it with an X logo.”

The 80-year-old actor shared: “Elon Musk bahut ‘adbhut insaan hain’. He keeps inventing things, and he has decided that the next invention will be in space. And we will have to live there.”

“The way we’re headed, it will be true someday. But if that becomes true then one day, I’d wish for you to come and play KBC on moon,” added the actor.

Earlier, this year, Twitter followed a payment model and many celebrities had lost their official blue tick from their respective accounts. Amitabh had also lost his verified tick. The verified blue ticks were given to only those users who would make the payment.

The ‘Sholay’ fame actor Amitabh Bachchan then got his blue tick restored, after the payment, and he had thanked Elon Musk in a quirky manner.

Big B wrote in a tweet in Hindi: “Ae Musk bhaiya! Bahut bahut dhanyawaad dete hain ham aapka. Uuu neel kamal lag gava hamaar naam ke aage”.

‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 15’ airs on Sony.