Akshay Kumar visits Tulail LoC area in Bandipora distrcit of Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar: Bollywood star Akshay Kumar on Thursday visited remote Tulail area along the Line of Control (LoC) in Gurez Valley of Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

Official sources said the actor reached Neeru village of Tulail by helicopter at around 12 noon.

“He is scheduled to interact with the army and BSF troopers in Neeru village.

“He will also interact with the locals in remote area who in these villages brave hardships like heavy snowfall and extreme inaccessibility,” the sources said.