Akshay Kumar shares new poster from OMG 2, confirms release date

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is back with the second instalment of his controversial yet hit movie, OMG. The actor shared two new posters of ‘OMG 2’ in one of the posters, he looks like Lord Shiva, and another poster shows actor Pankaj Tripathi.

The poster shows Akshay wearing a wig and blue paint on his neck, As well as ash smeared on his forehead. While sharing these pictures, Akshay wrote, “Bas kuch dino mein (coming in a few days) OMG 2 in theatres on August 11. Teaser drops soon.”

Meanwhile, again after an hour, Akshay shares another poster of the movie, where Pankaj Tripathi can be seen with folded hands in between a crowd. “Milte hain sachchai ki raah par (Meet us on the path of truth),” Akshay wrote in the caption.

OMG 2 has been directed and written by Amit Rai. The movie also stars Yami Gautam and Pankaj Tripathi, along with Akshay Kumar. The flick is all set to release on August 11 and will only clash with Sunny Deol’s Gadar.

The first instalment of ‘OMG’ was also directed by Amit Rai. Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal were in the lead roles. The film revolved around Kanji Lalji Mehta, who owns a shop full of Hindu gods and antiques but is an atheist. After his shop gets destroyed due to an earthquake, he sues God as he is not able to get insurance.

Earlier, the movie was set to release on OTT instead of theatres due to Akshay’s back-to-back box office failures.